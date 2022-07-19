The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour held an adult/youth tournament on Monday at Wood Hollow in Longview, the final tournament before the league’s Tournament of Champions on July 25.

Winning teams on Monday were Brooks Drennan and Seth Drennan of Longview in coed 7-9 (69), Connor Hill and Harold Lane of Longview in boys 10-11 (71), Charley Burris and Patsy Burris of Longview in girls 12-13 (84), Preston West and Mark Blanks of Longview in boys 12-13 (67), Kenlie Mayben and Mitchell Mayben of Pittsburg in girls 14015 (78), Corbyn Spry and Bradley McClain of Texarkana in boys 14-15 (71), Cadee Glasgow and Denise Huff of Lockesburg, Arkansas in girls 16-up (74) and Collin Small and Logan Tucker of Gladewater in boys 16-up (65).

