The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour held an adult/youth tournament on Monday at Wood Hollow in Longview, the final tournament before the league’s Tournament of Champions on July 25.
Winning teams on Monday were Brooks Drennan and Seth Drennan of Longview in coed 7-9 (69), Connor Hill and Harold Lane of Longview in boys 10-11 (71), Charley Burris and Patsy Burris of Longview in girls 12-13 (84), Preston West and Mark Blanks of Longview in boys 12-13 (67), Kenlie Mayben and Mitchell Mayben of Pittsburg in girls 14015 (78), Corbyn Spry and Bradley McClain of Texarkana in boys 14-15 (71), Cadee Glasgow and Denise Huff of Lockesburg, Arkansas in girls 16-up (74) and Collin Small and Logan Tucker of Gladewater in boys 16-up (65).
Earning runner-up finishes were Cooper Long and Holly Long of Longview in coed 7-9 (80), Greyson Akin and Freddy Noles of Carthage in boys 10-11 (73), Lane Horne and Will Horne of Longview in boys 12-13 (68), Zach Fulmer and J.D. Fulmer of Texarkana, Arkansas in boys 14-15 (71), Laney Campbell and Titus Rutherford of Gilmer in girls 16-up (80) and Abe Rutherford and John Rutherford of Longview in boys 16-up (68).
Finishing third were Austin West and Wade West of Longview in boys 10-11 (77), Luke Gibbons and Chris Gibbons of Jefferson in boys 12-13 (72), Sawyer Burris and Matt Burris of Longview in boys 14-15 (71) and Dylan Stanley and Trampas Stanley of Linden in boys 16-up (69).
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The final tournament of the summer — the Tournament of Champions — is set for Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.