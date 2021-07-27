From Staff Reports
The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview for an Adult/Youth event.
Longview’s Noah Procell and Garland Underwood fired a 79 to win the boys 10-11 division, with the team of Grayson Akins and Fred Akins coming in at 76 for second.
Longview’s Cole Turner and Steven Turner carded a 71 to win the boys 12-13 division in a playoff after a tight battle against runner-up Zach Fulmer and J.D. Fulmer of Texarkana (71) and Michael Crossland and James Crossland of Hallsville (71).
Other division winners incuded Skeeter Howell and Bud Howell of Carthage with a 76 in coed 7-9, Charley Burris and Dan Burris of Diana with an 81 in girls 12-13, Justin Sutton and Evan Sutton of Hooks with a 74 in boys 14-15 and Peyton Vickers and Mickey Kennedy of Diana with a 67 in boys 16-U.
Sawyer Burris and Matt Burris of Diana had a 77 for the runner-up spot in boys 14-15, and Bobby King and Bobby King of Kilgore finished one shot back of Vickers and Kennedy with a 67 in boys 16-U.
The final event of the summer is set for Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview — the tour’s annual Tournament of Champions.