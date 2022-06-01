The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour opened the 2022 summer season on Tuesday with an adult/youth event at Alpine Golf Club in Longview.
Division winners included Kolby and Jeremy Kubiak of Tatum with a 72 in Coed 7-9, Connor Hill and Harold Lane of Hallsville with a 73 in boys 10-11, Lane and Will Horne of Longview with a 72 in boys 12-13, Corbyn Spry and Bradley McCain of Texarkana with a 72 in boys 14-15, Collin Small and Logan Tucker of Longview with a 64 in boys 16-up and Cadee Glasgow and Denise Acuff of Horatio, Arkansas with a 69 in girls 16-up.
Earning runner-up finishes were Drew and Jason Brookshire of Longview with an 87 in Coed 7-9, Greyson and Nolan Akin of Carthage with a 73 in boys 10-11, Zach and J.D. Fulmer of Texarkana with a 73 in boys 14-15 and Laney Campbell and Ronnie Howell of Longview with a 72 in girls 16-up.
In boys 10-11, Smith and Chad Powell of Tatum finished third with a 72, and Caleb and Travis Lancaster of Longview had an 80.
In boys 14-15, Caleb and Cody Miller of Carthage finished third with a 74. William and Sam Dunn of Longview had a 79, and Sawyer and Matt Burns of New Diana carded an 81.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 6 (Meadowbrook Country Club, Kilgore), Thursday, June 9 (Texarkana Country Club), Monday June 13 (Northridge Country Club, Texarkana), Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.