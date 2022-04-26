After qualifying for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship in her fourth event, Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Shayla Arthur won Red River Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week and Kali Rydolph-Garrett took home Field Athlete of the Week for April 17-24.
Arthur ran 24.64 in the 200-meter dash which surpassed the ‘A’ qualifying standard at Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational. Her time was ninth in a field of 38 runners which were mostly from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools.
She has previously qualified for nationals in the 100-meter dash, long jump and as a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team. This is Arthur’s first Track Athlete of the Week award, she won Field Athlete of the Week twice (March 14-20 and April 4-10).
Garrett finished seventh in the high jump – clearing 1.55 meters which is .05 meters from her personal best and 0.1 meters from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. She set personal records in the long jump (4.86 meters) and 100-meter hurdles (17.61).
The Lady Wildcats have won eight RRAC weekly awards. Darnee Williams won Track Athlete of the Week for March 7-13 and April 4-10. Carmen Garcia won Field Athlete of the Week for March 7-13 and April 11-17.
Wiley College will compete for the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship on Friday and Saturday at Holy Cross High School in San Antonio, Texas. It will look to win its fourth RRAC title and sixth conference title overall.