Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

W Series: Round 3 7:20 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

FIA Formula E: Marrakesh E-Prix 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying 11 a.m. USA

Xfinity Series: The Henry 180 1:30 p.m. USA

AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National 2 p.m. NBC

Camping World: The SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS

Baseball: MLB

Tampa Bay at Toronto 11 a.m. MLBN

LA Angels at Houston 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at NY Mets 3 p.m. BSSW

Oakland at Seattle 3 p.m. FS1

Boston at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. FOX

Arizona at Colorado 9 p.m. MLBN

Big3 Basketball

Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs noon CBS

Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League

LA Lakers vs. Miami 4 p.m. ESPN2

Sacramento at Golden State 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Phoenix at Chicago noon ESPN

WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special 2 p.m. ESPN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 2: 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark 7 a.m. USA

Stage 2: 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark noon NBC

Football: CFL

Montreal at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 276 Early Prelims 5 p.m. ESPN

UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ABC

UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN

Rugby: Men

MLR: 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer

USL: Charleston Battery at San Antonio FC 8 p.m. BSSW

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 7 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon noon ABC

Track & Field

Diamond League: BAUHAUS-Galan noon CNBC

Recommended For You