ETBU Sports Information
Due to the health and safety concerns arising from the impact of COVID-19, the challenges in meeting the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport guidelines, the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Council of Presidents voted Friday afternoon to move conference competition in fall sports to the spring of 2021.
ASC fall sports include football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The action was taken due to rapidly changing COVID-19 information and guidelines from the NCAA, as well as the current restrictions in states, counties and areas where ASC institutions compete.
Specifically, the competition plan for the spring of 2021 will preserve eligibility for ASC players by staying at the 50 percent game schedule level. The 50 percent spring 2021 schedule will include ASC conference championships for these fall 2020 sports. The ASC voted for an expansion in competition schedule, if the NCAA makes a decision at a later date to hold fall sports national championship tournaments in the spring, then the ASC would move to a normal 100 percent conference competition schedule.
While this decision delays fall 2020 sports competition, ASC institutions will be allowed to conduct organized team activities at their own discretion, including workouts, practices, strength and conditioning, meetings and access to their athletic training staff as respective local, county, state, and NCAA guidelines permit.
The detailed plans for moving fall sport schedules into the spring semester are being developed and reviewed by conference staff and the ASC athletic directors.
“ETBU Tiger student-athletes in our fall sports deserve an opportunity this academic year to compete for conference championships and play meaningful contests as a part of their campus life experience without using a year of eligibility,” stated ETBU President Dr. Blair Blackburn.
The plan for the 2020-21 winter sports season, as well as the non-championship segments of spring sports will commence as currently scheduled, but may be adjusted by the ASC Council of Presidents health conditions warrant modification.
“The action to move fall sports to the spring semester was a difficult decision, but the wisest course to ensure the health and well-being of our ETBU student-athletes and their fellow classmates, while providing our student-athletes the opportunity to prepare and practice this fall in preparation for spring competition,” said Ryan Erwin, ETBU Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics.