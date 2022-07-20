Nathan Hague

NATHAN HAGUE

It’s disappointing that we hold athletes to completely different standard – and a lower standard at that in comparison with everybody else.

As I mentioned in a recent column, the Houston Texans let Deshaun Watson off the hook way too easily. When he made it clear he planned to hold out, the Texans buried him on the depth chart, still paid him in full and then caved to his wishes yet again by trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

