Thirty area high school and college athletes who excelled on the playing field and in the community will be honored on Thursday at the second annual Student Trainer & Athlete Recognition (STAR) Foundation Student Athlete of the Year banquet.
The event is set for Thursday at the Landing at Joshua Farms, and will also feature guest speaker Bobby Taylor, a multi-sport standout at Longview High School who played for 10 seasons in the National Football League.
Student/athletes were presented weekly awards during the school year by the Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association based on nominations by their coaches and athletic trainers.
“We are very excited to give back to the community in a way that highlights these outstanding young men and women who are the face of their athletic programs,” said Doug Bloyd, MS, ATC, LAT with Longview Orthopedic.
Taylor averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game in helping lead Longview to a 35-2 record and a 1992 Class 5A state championship in basketball — earning Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A Player of the Year honors.
He was also a standout in track, finishing third individually in the 400 meters and running on Longview’s state championship 1,600-meter relay foursome at the UIL State Track and Field Meet.
He had 10 interceptions and seven blocked punts in a three-year varsity football career, and was one of the top recruits in the nation — eventually signing with Notre Dame and earning All-American Honors.
Taylor was a second-round pick (50th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1995 NFL Draft, and during a 10-yer NFL career he had 324 tackles, 19 interceptions, two touchdowns, four sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2002.
Also set to be honored on Thursday is former White Oak volleyball coach Carolee Musick.
Musick retired last month after spending 30 seasons as a head volleyball coach, mostly at White Oak where she compiled a 648-146 record. She finished her career with an overall record of 822-251.
She took over the White Oak program in 1994, and after finishing 8-13 in her first season the Ladynecks never had another losing season on her watch. White Oak never won fewer than 18 matches from 1996 until she left prior to the 2013 season to coach at Pine Tree.
She won 131 matches at Pine Tree, and returned to White Oak in 2019 and the Ladynecks went 84-27 in her three seasons back on the bench — including a 38-3 season and a trip to the regional tournament in her final campaign.
White Oak advanced to the UIL State Tournament six times under Musick, and won the Class 2A state title in 2010 with a 46-1 record.
Athletes of the Week recognized by Longview Orthopedic Clinic this school year included:
DeKalon Taylor, Longview; Domar Roberson, Marshall; Natalie Pitts, Christian Heritage Classical School; Jackson Richardson, Tatum; Makhai Lewis, Carthage; Za Campbell, Gladewater; Kym Sheppard, Atlanta; Cody Janner, Pine Tree; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Mia Traylor, Spring Hill; Alex Galyean, Sabine; Quinn Webb, Daingerfield; Carter Watson, Waskom; Brayden Clinton, Gilmer; T.J. Gray, Longview Christian School; Kassidy McCullough, St. Mary’s Catholic School; Mollie Dittmar, East Texas Baptist University; Morgan Demasellis, Hallsville; Zoe Craven, Kilgore; Josue Rosas, Kilgore; Olaverr Camacho, Panola College; Gracie Winn, Union Grove; Emad Mohamed, LeTourneau University; Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Zahria Jackson, Harleton; Jon Tatum, Ore city; Ryan Yeater, Jefferson; Georgia Scott, Trinity School of Texas and Luke Elder, Avinger.