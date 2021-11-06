HALLSVILLE – Waskom’s volleyball season came to an end Saturday when the Lady Wildcats fell short against the Atlanta Lady Rabbits in three sets with final scores of 22-25, 10-25, 13-25. Waskom finishes the year with a record of 14-14 while Atlanta advances to 23-6.
“We won a bi-district game and that was the first time in 20-years that Waskom had done that, so I’m really proud of them for that. It’s not the way we wanted it to end of course but just to get here was amazing,” Waskom head volleyball coach Melinda Bowden said. “I’ve been out of coaching. I coached there form ’06 to 2012-13 season. Then I took time off and came back. I got to coach my daughter this year, she’s a junior Alaina. So it’s been pretty special. All those girls, I’ve watched grow up so it’s been pretty cool.”
Waskom’s Alaina Dyson had six kills, 15 digs and 10 assists. Jaynai Miles had seven kills and five digs. LaDaija Thomas recorded 15 digs and three aces. Ellen Nuner had four kills. Isabelle Phillips had three kills and four blocks. Anna Claire Reeves finished the day with eight assists and one ace while Catherine Bailey had two blocks and two kills.
Kaylon Partain scored the first point of the day to give Atlanta an early 2-0 lead before Waskom tied it up at 2-2. Isabelle Philips knotted it up again at 4-4 before an ace from Reeves gave Waskom its first lead. The Lady Wildcats won a battle at the net right after that to make it a two-point lead. Atlanta sent the ball to the other side where it bounced out of bounds and gave Waskom a 9-5 lead, forcing the Lady Rabbits to call timeout. Atlanta claimed the first three points after the timeout to make it a one-point game but a kill from Bailey gave the Lady Wildcats a two-point lead again. A kill from Kaylon Partain led to the Lady Rabbits jumping back into the lead and forcing Waskom to call its first timeout of the day. Atlanta took a 14-11 lead before Waskom cut it back to one point. The score was 20-16 before Dyson slammed it down for a kill but the next point went to Atlanta who had a 21-17 lead and forced Waskom to call timeout. A few plays later, Waskom was unable to return a hit as Atlanta advanced to one point away from winning the first set. The next two points went to Waskom and forced Atlanta to call timeout with a score of 24-22. Kym Sheppard had a kill that sealed up the 25-22 win.
Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the second set before Thomas put the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard but Atlanta poured it on and jumped to an 11-4 lead and forced Waskom to call timeout. The ball made several trips to both sides of the net before Atlanta spread its lead to double digits and Waskom called another timeout trailing 21-9. Sheppard’s block at the net gave Atlanta a 24-9 lead. After a Waskom point, Sheppard came back with another kill for the winning point, make the final score of set two 25-10.
Atlanta scored the first point of set three but Waskom scored the next two to jump in front. Thomas sent the ball the other side where it landed on the inside corner to keep Waskom in the lead. Nuner and Phillips each came away with a point to help led the Lady Wildcats to an 8-6 lead. Atlanta jumped back into the lead. A kill from Sheppard and an ace from Taylor led to a 15-10 Atlanta lead. Miles came away with a kill to put Waskom within three points. The Lady Wildcats called another timeout when the Lady Rabbits took an 18-13 lead and again when the score was 21-14 in favor of Atlanta. The Lady Rabbits led 24-17 when Sheppard’s kill sealed up the 25-17 win in set three to complete the three-game sweep and punch the Lady Rabbit’s ticket to the next round.
“I feel like they were bigger at the net than we were,” Bowden said of the Lady Rabbits. “They are some very athletic girls. We just couldn’t pull it out but I am proud of them.”