Hallsville senior Faith Baliraine discovered basketball as a freshman, or perhaps basketball discovered Baliraine.
“I found her in eighth grade,” Hallsville girls’ head basketball coach Holly Long recalls. “She was running track at track meet. She was doing the 300 (meter) hurdles and she had tripped over a hurdle so I went over and talked to the junior high coach and found out who she was and went into the little medical tent. The first time I saw her, I actually saw the bone in her leg and I convinced her to come that spring to an open gym and she kept coming, kept showing up.”
“I was just surprised because I had never played before so I was like, ‘I should give it a try,’” Baliraine added.
Baliraine’s love for the sport didn’t grow overnight but she was determined that if she was going to do it, she was going to do it the right way.
“It took me some time because I’m a person who likes to compete and get things right but it took me a while to adjust to playing basketball,” Baliraine said.
“She’s such a perfectionist that she kept showing up, putting in the extra time and asking questions,” Long said. “She has never quit in the four years. She always strives to get better at everything. That’s the kind of character you want out of your player on your team around the kids.”
Now as a senior, she hopes to make the most of her final year with the Ladycats.
“I feel our team, whenever we play together and we’re focused, we can be a very special team this season,” she said.
When asked what her individual strengths on the court are, Baliraine said “defense and rebounding.” Then when asked about her team’s biggest strengths, she said, “Also our defense and just pushing the ball in transition.”
In her four years of playing the game, Balraine has learned valuable life lessons that go far beyond basketball.
“I just know that when things get hard, it’s a time to step up and be strong and push through not matter what the situation is,” she said.
The Ladycats currently hold a record of 11-13 overall and 1-3 in district play. Regardless of what happens on the court for the remainder of the season, Baliraine hopes to leave a lasting mark with her teammates.
“I hope they remember me as a person who was always there for them no matter what and who had good energy on and off the court,” she said.
“She started on freshman her freshman year, then we moved her up to JV and at the end she was on varsity,” Long said. “She was one of the best people on the backside for the rebound. She could rebound and finish her shot under the basket and she ran the floor. She actually played on all three teams her freshman year and never looked back.”
Baliraine and her Ladycats are slated to return to action today at 6:15 p.m. on the road against the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.