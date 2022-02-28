Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones earned top honors for week one of the high school baseball season.
Ballard was named East Texas Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Pittsburg, and Jones is the ET Hitter of the Week after going 8-for-9 in four games.
Ballard worked seven innings in the Panthers’ 3-1 win over Pittsburg to open the season. He struck out 16, walked one and gave up one unearned run on four hits. He threw 72 of his 102 pitches for strikes, and caught six Pirates looking at called third strikes.
Jones, meanwhile, was a nightmare for opposing pitchers — collecting eight hits in nine at bats (.889) with a triple, two doubles, two RBI, six runs scored, two walks and a stolen base as the Roughnecks went 3-1 for the week.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Longview’s Gabe Flores threw four innings in the Lobos’ opening win against Carthage. He allowed no runs on two hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Hallsville’s Landon Bowden struck out 13 and gave up a run on one hit in five innings in a win over Lake Highlands.
Marshall’s Garrett Cotten went 2-0 on the hill, giving up one run and striking out five in nine innings of work.
Arp’s Jackson Cavazos earned two wins, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs in 4.1 innings. He combined with teammates for a no-hitter against Gary on Monday.
HITTING
Longview’s Connor Cox went 3-for-7 for the week. He had a three-run home run in the season opener against Carthage, and added two doubles, two walks, three runs scored and five RBI for the week as the Lobos went 3-0 with wins over Carthage, Fort Worth Chisolm Trail and Kilgore.
Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey hit .556 for the week with four singles, a double, three RBI, three runs scored, two walks and no strikeouts.
Marshall’s Garrett Cotten hit .429 for the week (3-for-7) with three doubles, four walks, three hit by pitches, five runs scored and a .714 on base percentage.
West Rusk’s Clayton Keith had eight hits in 12 at bats, including two doubles and a triple. He drove in eight runs, walked twice and did not strike out.
Ore City’s Blake Coppedge went 5-for-7 for the week, driving in six runs and scoring twice.
Rains’ Nick Bowman finished the week with a .727 average (8-for-11) with a triple, home run, five RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.