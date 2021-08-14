Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from Marshall High School athletics.
By NATHAN HAGUE
It had been approximately two decades that Marshall’s baseball team found itself in the third round of the playoffs but a series win over Whitehouse, followed by a series win over Highland Park ended that drought for the Mavericks.
“Just sticking with the process, and overcoming adversity, knowing the plan was going to work even if at times during the season, it looked like it didn’t work,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said when asked what the keys were to the Mavericks’ success. “Those guys believed in the coaches. We believed in the players and we just kept trying to get better every day. At some point, you’ve got to have something good happen and that did against Mount Pleasant in that last game of the first round of district. We came back and won with a 3-2 count and two outs in the seventh inning. If we don’t win that game, we’re not even having this conversation. That kind of got us going in the second half of district. We got hot, believed in ourselves and each other and just kept playing hard every game. We played a lot of teams that were probably more talented than us but we just had heart and grind and a never-give-up attitude.”
The Mavs were trailing 7-4 heading in the bottom of the seventh inning in the third and final game of the second-round series against Highland Park before stringing together four straight runs to win in walk-off fashion to advance to the third round.
“Probably the greatest moment I’ve ever been around coaching was the Highland Park game,” Dunaway added. “There was a crazy, calm feeling in the dugout that even though we were down by three, there was no doubt in the dugout that we were going to come out and win, just because we had experienced it. I think going through the experiences of winning and losing close games definitely prepared us for that moment.”
Dunaway said he hopes the momentum will carry over into this school year, not just in baseball but in all sports.
“There was a lot of excitement around the community and the school for sure, among all the athletes,” he said. “Everybody was excited. I hope that carries over because we have kids who play football and basketball, so hopefully it carries into those sports but for us, it’s going to start this offseason. We went three rounds deep and we lost some players but the expectation is to do what we did last year as far as work the process, work the plan in the offseason.”
Marshall’s playoff run came to an end against Harrison County rival Hallsville.