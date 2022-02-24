The Wiley College baseball team continues Red River Athletic Conference play with a three-game series at the University of the Southwest on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s game will be a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. The first game will be seven innings and the finale will be nine innings unless the first game lasts beyond seven innings. Live statistics and live video will be available for all games.
The Wildcats (1-11-1, 1-2) picked up their first victory in the finale of their opening conference series against the University of Houston-Victoria. Joseph O’Bryant Jr. picked up the win holding the Jaguars to one run on seven hits in six innings. Isaac Burciaga struck out four in the final three innings to secure the save. In the series opener, Roman Sorrell pitched seven innings – which is the longest by a Wiley College starter.
Hits were hard to come by last week, as the Wildcats only mustered 15 hits during the series. Allan Mendoza extended his hitting streak with a single in the opener and two hits in the second game. Marquis Kuykendall recorded two hits, a run and RBI in the finale. Trey Perkins had two hits in the second game.
The Mustangs (10-2, 3-0) are on a six-game winning streak and opened Red River Athletic Conference play with a sweep over Jarvis Christian College last week. They are leading the conference in batting average at .327. Gabriel Perez Torres leads Southwest with a .486 batting average. He has six extra-base hits, nine runs and 16 RBIs. Tariq Levesque is batting .444 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.
Southwest is also strong on the mound, holding the second-best earned run average in the conference at 4.40. AJ Cordova, who is the reigning RRAC Pitcher of the Week is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Only four of the nine runs he’s allowed were earned. He has walked five and struck out 17. Cody Stone is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA. He has walked three and struck out 14 in 14 innings.
The Wildcats and Mustangs have met 31 times since 2011. Wiley College won the earlier meetings but the series has gone in favor of Southwest, which has won nine of the last 10 meetings to hold an 18-13 edge. The Wildcats are 5-12 playing in Hobbs.