For the first time in program history, the Wiley College baseball team will host a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference series when they take on Tougaloo College Saturday and Sunday at Airport Park.
Saturday’s doubleheader begins at noon. First pitch for Sunday’s finale will be at noon. Live statistics will be available for all three games and the links can be found in the baseball schedule on wileyathletics.com.
The Wildcats (16-16, 8-4 GCAC) are coming off a 16-9 loss to No. 24 Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Tuesday but swept Philander Smith College in their last GCAC series to move into a tie for second. They hit six home runs and outscored the Panthers 31-16 in the three games.
Jhan Carlos Javier moved into third in the conference with his fifth home run. Kai Woodard and Ivan Del Villar are tied for fourth with four. Javier is second in the GCAC with 27 RBIs and is fifth with a .366 batting average. Woodard continues to lead the conference with a .449 batting average.
Jalen Porter continues to lead the GCAC in earned run average at 3.96. He is tied for fourth with his teammates Daniel Cox and Ivan Del Villar with three victories. Porter (57), Cox (52) and Isaac Burciaga (37) rank second through fourth in strikeouts. Burciaga leads the conference with five victories and is third in ERA (5.06). Cox is fourth in ERA. Seven Wildcats have earned saves.
Wiley College split a nonconference doubleheader against Tougaloo College on February 25 with an 8-7 extra-innings loss and a 13-5 victory at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy. Luis Mares went 2-for-5 with a run in the first game. Woodard hit a double and drove in two runs. Del Villar went 2-for-3 with a run. Alexander San Miguel had a run and two RBIs. In the second game, Mendoza went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs.
The Bulldogs (8-26, 5-6 GCAC) swept a doubleheader against Oakwood University last weekend to move into fourth place. The final game was rained out and a makeup date has yet to be scheduled. On Tuesday, Tougaloo lost 4-3 to NCAA Division I school Alcorn State University.
Tyler Hickman picked up four hits, including two doubles when the teams met in February. He scored two runs and drove in a run. Hickman started and threw 4 1/3 innings in the second game. He is second on the team with a .365 battting average and 19 RBIs. Matt Jones leads the team with a .395 batting average and 23 runs scored. Isaiah Davis leads Tougaloo with 23 RBIs. He is hitting .420 in 19 games. Thirteen of his hits have gone for extra bases.
The Wildcats lead the overall series, which dates back to 2019, 7-2 and have won all four games played in Marshall.