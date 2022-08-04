In 2015, I bought a year subscription to MLB.tv despite the blackouts that prevented me from watching the Rangers until 90 minutes after the final out, but it was well worth it for another reason – I got to hear the voice of Vin Scully calling the games.
Then the following year, Scully returned for his 67th and final year in the booth and there was no way I wasn’t going to buy another year subscription to MLB.tv.
I didn’t grow up listening to him and I didn’t grow up a Dodgers fan but I was quite familiar with his work and hearing him call games was a real treat. I’m glad I got to hear him call games even though it was brief.
He had a way with words. He also had a way of knowing the proper times to not use any words at all and let the roar of the crowd tell the story.
The game of baseball can’t be told without mentioning the name Vin Scully. Perhaps the greatest sports story of all time is that of Jackie Robinson and Scully had a front row seat to see the story unfold in person and help tell it in a way that Hollywood never could. Scully was also there when the Brooklyn Dodgers moved became the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There are far too many accomplishments and career highlights for Scully to attempt listing them but he left a mark on the game of baseball, on the field of broadcasting and beyond. Heck, even the character, Dana Scully from the X-Files was named after baseball’s legendary broadcaster.
It’s hard to argue against Scully being the best the business has ever seen. As Al Michaels said on the Dan Patrick Show, “There’s never been anyone like him and there will be.” There’s a reason that in 2009, the American Sportscasters Association voted him No.1 all time. In 1982, he won the Ford C. Frick Award which put him into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Again, you can’t tell the story of the game of baseball without mentioning the great Vin Scully but there’s no voice I want to hear to story in other than that of Scully, the greatest ever, a Hall of Fame broadcaster and a hall of fame man.
I wish I had listened to more of his games in 67-year career but perhaps he’s up in Heaven calling games there. Heck, he’s probably reunited with John Madden. I don’t care what sport they’re calling, I want to hear that broadcast.
Thanks for the memories Vin.