NATHAN HAGUE

In 2015, I bought a year subscription to MLB.tv despite the blackouts that prevented me from watching the Rangers until 90 minutes after the final out, but it was well worth it for another reason – I got to hear the voice of Vin Scully calling the games.

Then the following year, Scully returned for his 67th and final year in the booth and there was no way I wasn’t going to buy another year subscription to MLB.tv.

