Wiley College’s baseball team returns home to face Xavier University of Louisiana in a three-game Red River Athletic Conference series today and Saturday at Airport Park.
Today’s game will start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. Live statistics will be available for all three games. This series will be the first time Wiley College has faced Xavier – which is in its second season.
The Wildcats (1-21-1, 1-11) are searching for their first home victory since March 2020. They are also looking to end a 10-game losing streak. Wiley College was outscored 39-5 against Texas A&M University-Texarkana and hit .169. Traylon Ansley recorded four hits – including three in Saturday’s game. Dennis Everson II tallied two in the finale, including an RBI double. Donovan Rice singled in the first two games.
Wiley College is hoping for better outings from its pitchers after they were tagged for 39 runs with 31 earned. Isaac Burciaga pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five. James Martinez made his first career start – lasting five innings.
Xavier (9-12, 4-8) has lost its last three conference series. Its victory over the University of the Southwest snapped a six-game losing streak in conference play. Courtland Posey is the top hitter with a .422 batting average. Ten of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases – including a team-high two home runs. He scored 17 runs and drove in 22. D’Aires Davis is hitting .371 with 15 RBIs and 15 runs. Matt Mulheisen hit .323 with 16 runs and 15 RBIs. He shares the team lead with two home runs. The Gold Rush are hitting .283.
On the mound, Xavier has a 6.69 earned-run average. Blair Frederick is 2-1 with a 5.88 ERA. He has struck out 36 and walked 15. Nigel Mayfield is 2-0 with a 5.71 ERA. He has struck out 12 and walked three.