Two years ago, we were without sports. I never thought we’d have to experience that and I hope we never have to again. I also hope I don’t soon forget what that was like so I don’t take sports for granted.
For a while now, I’ve had a theory that people who aren’t sports fans just haven’t given sports a fair chance and the more time that passes, the more I believe that. It’s now to the point where I can’t be convinced otherwise. This year’s March Madness action has further confirmed that theory in my mind.
Sports in general, and this tournament in particular has everything we could want in something to watch – action, drama, comical moments and especially unpredictability. The fact that there were over 17 million brackets filled out on ESPN and not a single one remained perfect through the first round tells you just how many plot twists there are.
Another question to those who aren’t watching March Madness is, “What the heck are you watching?”
In fact, as I write this column, I’m watching Baylor vs. North Carolina. I just witnessed the Bears erase a 25-point lead to force overtime in a game that couldn’t be more intense. Ultimately, the Tar Heels forced the Bears to be the first No. 1 ranked team of the season to go down in the tournament. There can’t possibly be something outside of sports worth watching more than that.
Not that pretty much every bracket in America wasn’t already busted but Carolina knocking off the defending champs forced many of those brackets to go from mostly dead to all dead.
While watching Baylor vs. UNC, as well as several other fantastic games of this madness, I’ve been extremely thankful, not just because the games have been as good as it gets but the fact that we’re able to have the tournament and fans are packed into the arenas contributing to the greatness of the sport. I’ve watched pretty much every game from beginning to end thanks to the magic of DVR, trying to take in every moment and not take the sport for granted.
Even though I know my bracket is busted, I know most of America is right there with me so I stack up fairly well against the competition and can enjoy the games, the storylines of the tournament and be thankful for the madness.
How and why would someone not enjoy it? They just haven’t given it a fair shot.