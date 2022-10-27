BECKVILLE — Last season the Beckville Bearcats football team won their first district title in 20 years.
Thursday night, the Bearcats made program history as Beckville won back-to-back district titles with an emphatic 76-21 victory over Harleton on Senior Night.
Beckville (8-1 overall, 5-0 District 10-2A Division I) will close their regular season next Friday when they visit Union Grove, who going into Friday night’s game sat in last place in district.
Harleton (5-4, 3-2) did all they could in not letting Beckville junior sensation J’Koby Williams beat them running the ball, so the Bearcats showed they can win and win big without Williams having a huge game.
Junior quarterback Calan Castles had his best passing game of his career, throwing for 262 yards and five touchdowns while completing 12 of his 17 pass attempts.
Williams combined for 152 yards of offense, including a season-high 104 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Williams had a 53-yard and a 28-yard receiving touchdown to go along with six-yard rushing touchdown and had a 42-yard scoop and score touchdown on defense.
Hammons and fellow senior Jayden Mojica made their Senior Nights memorable as Hammons combined for 127 yards of offense (85 rushing, 42 receiving), including four touchdowns, and Mojica had four catches for 87 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.
Hammons also had an interception, a sack and forced the fumble that Williams recovered for the score.
Beckville led Harleton 49-7 going into halftime.
The Bearcats had four takeaways in the game as Keaton Courtney and Baker Seegers both had interceptions in the game and Williams also had a sack.
Harleton quarterback Carson Wallace came in to relieve starter Blaine Cornelius in the second quarter and finished with 133 yards passing, including a touchdown and two interceptions while completing 11 of his 19 pass attempts.
A.J. Woods led the Wildcats with six catches for 70 yards, including a touchdown. Gage Shirts ran for 75 yards on five carries, with both scores coming late in the fourth quarter.