6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record LW

1. Carthage (13) 223 2-0 1

2. Gilmer 203 2-0 2

3. Texas High 183 1-0 3

4. Tyler Legacy (2) 180 2-0 5

5. Longview 175 1-1 4

6. Chapel Hill 135 2-0 11

7. Kilgore 132 2-0 7

8. Van 100 2-0 11

9. Lindale 98 1-1 10

10. Pleasant Grove 97 1-1 6

11. Pine Tree 70 1-1 8

12. Rusk 64 2-0 NR

13. Lufkin 46 1-1 15

14. Athens 39 2-0 NR

15. Tyler 23 0-2 13

Others receiving votes: Paris 17; Whitehouse 5; Jasper 3; Henderson 2; Palestine 2; Spring Hill 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Whitehouse, No. 14 Paris.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record LW

1. Tatum (13) 223 2-0 1

2. Mount Vernon 191 2-0 5

3. Gladewater (1) 187 0-1 3

4. West Rusk 181 2-0 6

5. Timpson (1) 179 2-0 8

6. Waskom 125 1-1 2

7. Tenaha 123 2-0 9

8. Daingerfield 100 1-1 7

9. Harmony 93 2-0 10

10. Mineola 90 1-1 10

11. Malakoff 89 0-2 4

12. Beckville 56 2-0 14

13. Elysian Fields 48 1-1 13

14. Winnsboro 28 1-1 10

15. Troup 27 2-0 NR

Others receiving votes: White Oak 26; Jefferson 17; Garrison 10; Elkhart 4; Paul Pewitt 2.

Dropped out: No. 15 Brook Hill.

