6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record LW
1. Carthage (13) 223 2-0 1
2. Gilmer 203 2-0 2
3. Texas High 183 1-0 3
4. Tyler Legacy (2) 180 2-0 5
5. Longview 175 1-1 4
6. Chapel Hill 135 2-0 11
7. Kilgore 132 2-0 7
8. Van 100 2-0 11
9. Lindale 98 1-1 10
10. Pleasant Grove 97 1-1 6
11. Pine Tree 70 1-1 8
12. Rusk 64 2-0 NR
13. Lufkin 46 1-1 15
14. Athens 39 2-0 NR
15. Tyler 23 0-2 13
Others receiving votes: Paris 17; Whitehouse 5; Jasper 3; Henderson 2; Palestine 2; Spring Hill 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Whitehouse, No. 14 Paris.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Tatum (13) 223 2-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 191 2-0 5
3. Gladewater (1) 187 0-1 3
4. West Rusk 181 2-0 6
5. Timpson (1) 179 2-0 8
6. Waskom 125 1-1 2
7. Tenaha 123 2-0 9
8. Daingerfield 100 1-1 7
9. Harmony 93 2-0 10
10. Mineola 90 1-1 10
11. Malakoff 89 0-2 4
12. Beckville 56 2-0 14
13. Elysian Fields 48 1-1 13
14. Winnsboro 28 1-1 10
15. Troup 27 2-0 NR
Others receiving votes: White Oak 26; Jefferson 17; Garrison 10; Elkhart 4; Paul Pewitt 2.
Dropped out: No. 15 Brook Hill.