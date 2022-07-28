vondawsonmug.jpg

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 14 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Brook Hill Guard.

Brook Hill went 6-4 last season but lost several players to graduation. It’s a young team for the guard, but Scott Ryle’s bunch is always competitive and will likely have several new players step up and produce.

