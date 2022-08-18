Editor’s Note: During the days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 4 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
It was a season of streaks in 2021 for Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 5-0 record and an offense averaging 49.8 points per game. Chapel Hill then had a three-game losing streak in the middle of district play and had a quarterback change late in the season. With a freshman quarterback and a freshman running back, Chapel Hill then reeled off six consecutive victories before falling to No. 1 Austin LBJ in the final seconds of the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in the final seconds, 38-35. The Bulldogs return 10 starters on offense, but will look to fill some holes on defense with just four returning starters back.
Poll history: Chapel Hill was ranked No. 13 after the first game of 2019, but then dropped out of the poll for the remainder of the season. The Bulldogs were ranked five times in 2020, making it as high as No. 5. Chapel Hill was in all but one poll in 2021, making it to No. 4 once.
That dude: Keviyan Huddleston. The Bulldogs have a lot of options for this section. Seniors Tyson Berry (San Diego State commit) and Deuce McGregor and sophomores Demetrius Brisbon and Rickey Stewart all have a case. But you can’t go wrong with Huddleston, a 6-4, 235-pound senior who plays on the offensive and defensive lines. The TCU pledge is a three-star recruit as the No. 39 edge rusher nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings. Huddleston had 26 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown last season. On the offensive line, he graded out at 92 percent with 60 pancakes.
- Schedule: Aug. 26: Gilmer; Sept. 2: at Van; Sept. 9: Greenville; Sept. 16: at Nacogdoches; Sept. 30: Palestine; Oct. 7: at Jacksonville; Oct. 14: Lindale; Oct. 21: at Henderson; Oct. 28: Athens; Nov. 4: at Kilgore (District 9-4A Division I Game...All games at 7:30 p.m.)
