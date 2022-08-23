Editor’s Note: During the days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 1 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Daingerfield Tigers.
Daingerfield has missed the playoffs just twice since 1998 and continues to be one of the premier programs in East Texas. After a trip to the state quarterfinals last season, the Tigers are once again loaded with talent with their eyes on playing in a state championship game for the first time since 2012.
Poll history: Daingerfield has been ranked in every version of the poll since 2019. The Tigers were the preseason No. 2 team in both 2019 and 2020. The Tigers spent all but one week of the 2020 season in the Top 6, including five straight weeks at No. 1. Daingerfield was preseason No. 9 in 2021 and was ranked between No. 7 and No. 11 throughout the entire season.
That dude: Aeryn Hampton. The University of Texas commit is a four-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 61 player nationally and No. 7 cornerback in the country. Hampton had 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up and nine interceptions — five returned for touchdowns — on defense last season as a sophomore. On offense, Hampton had 22 carries for 300 yards and six touchdowns and 44 catches for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Schedule: Aug 26: at Gladewater 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1: Tatum, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9: Timpson; Sept. 16: Center, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30: Hughes Springs.; Oct. 7 at New Diana; Oct. 14 Elysian Fields; Oct 21: at Queen City; Oct 28 Waskom; Nov. 4: at Harmony. (District 11-3A Division II games...All games are 7 p.m. unless noted)
NOTE: For more on Daingerfield and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which released on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.