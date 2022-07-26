During the next 30 days, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series starts today with the No. 15 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the DeKalb Bears.

DeKalb is coming off of its best season since 2011, going 8-4 and reaching the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2016. With 16 total starters back, the Bears will look to build on last season’s success and will start the 2022 season ranked No. 15 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

