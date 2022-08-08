Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 8 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Diboll Lumberjacks

After suffering through five seasons of two wins or fewer in an eight-year span, the Diboll Lumberjacks have been on a roll as of late with three double-digit win campaigns in the last four seasons. Diboll went 10-2 in 2018 and 11-1 in 2019 before going 6-5 in 2020. The Lumberjacks then bounced back with a 10-4 record in 2021 and a trip to the state quarterfinals. With 15 total starters back, Diboll is equipped to have a strong 2022 season.

