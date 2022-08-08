beastgladewater.jpg
KOLLIN LEWIS

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 9 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Gladewater Bears.

Gladewater has been to the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons and will look to continue that trend in year three under Jonny Louvier. The Bears also have won 15 straight district games. DJ Allen is gone to TCU, but the Bears still have plenty of talent in place.

