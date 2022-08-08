Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 9 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Lindale Eagles.

Lindale has won exactly seven games in three of the past four seasons. The exception was 2020, when the Eagles went 13-3 and advanced to the Class 4A Division I championship game. With a veteran group that is used to winning, Lindale is once again expected to be one of the top teams in East Texas.

