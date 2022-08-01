kedrenyoungmug.jpg

KEDREN YOUNG

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 13 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Lufkin Panthers.

Lufkin missed the postseason last year for the first time since 1997. The Panthers will look to start a new playoff streak this year. After going south for district games for a while, Lufkin will now be in a Dallas-based district that also includes East Texas foes Longview and Tyler.

Recommended For You