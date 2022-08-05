malakoffmug.jpg
Zack Studley

 Michel Alfaro

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 10 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Malakoff Tigers

Malakoff has won at least nine games in nine straight seasons, with five double-digit win seasons in that span. The last time the Tigers won fewer than eight games was in 2008 when they were 0-10. That was also the season before Jamie Driskell arrived, and it’s been a winning program ever since he arrived in 2009, going 129-33.

