The Zone Photoshoot
Marshall High School players in stance at The Zone photo shoot on June 21 at Marshall High School.

 Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal Photo

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 11 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Marshall Mavericks.

Marshall returned to the playoffs last season after a one-year hiatus. The Mavericks have missed the postseason just four times since 2004 and will look to build on an 8-4 record in 2021. Marshall will have a new head coach as Jack Alvarez has replaced Jake Griedl. Alvarez has 193 career wins at West Sabine, Kirbyville, Ennis, Copperas Cove and most recently Cuero, where he led the Gobblers to a 13-2 record last season.

