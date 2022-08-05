boardleymug.jpg
Jaylen Boardley

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 10 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Before Josh Gibson took over as head coach, Pleasant Grove had missed the playoffs three straight years and won five total games. Since Gibson took over, the Hawks have won at least six games for eight consecutive seasons and have reached the playoffs in all of those years, including winning state titles in 2017 and 2019 and advancing to the championship game in 2019. The Hawks went 8-6 last season and should be in contention to make another deep run in 2022.

