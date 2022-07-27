aidenmccown.jpg

Aiden McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and the younger brother of the departing Owen McCown, will take over at quarterback for the Eagles this season.

 Jessica T. Payne Photo

During the next 30 days, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 15 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Rusk Eagles.

Rusk went 9-3 last season and reached the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. There were some big graduation losses, including quarterback Owen McCown, who is now at the University of Colorado. The Eagles still have enough in place where they expect to compete in their new District 8-4A Division II and return to the postseason. The Eagles enter the season ranked No. 15 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

