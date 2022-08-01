jatyrianmooremug.jpg

JA’TYRIAN MOORE

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 12 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Tenaha Tigers.

Tenaha has a new head coach but a familiar one. Terry Ward coached the Tigers from 2009-14, winning 65 games. Tenaha won a state championship in 2011 under Ward and reached the Class 1A Division II championship game in 2012. Ward was the head coach at Harleton from 2015-18 and Grapeland from in 2019-20 before coaching as an assistant at Frankston in 2021. Now, he’s back at Tenaha to take over a program that has been to the playoffs all in 15 of the past 16 seasons.

