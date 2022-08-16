Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 5 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Texas High Tigers.
Texas High has missed the playoffs just twice since 1999. The Tigers have only had two head coaches in that span as Barry Norton led the way from 1999-2016. Gerry Stanford took over in 2017 and has led the Tigers to a record of 23-2 the past two seasons. Texas High has won 17 straight district games.
Poll history: Texas High was in and out of the rankings in 2019, but in the past two years, the Tigers have been in the Top 10 of every poll, including two weeks at No. 2 to end the 2020 season and then being at No. 2 for the final five weeks of 2021. No. 3 has been the Tigers’ most frequent spot in the poll, landing there eight times.
That dude: Tamarcus Gray. The 6-3, 170-pound junior receiver has offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and UTSA. Gray had 19 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.
- Schedule: Aug. 25: Frisco Lone Star (at AT&T Stadium); Sept. 2: Colleyville Heritage; Sept. 9: at Benton, La.; Sept. 16: Tyler Legacy; Sept. 23: Hallsville; Sept. 30: at Mount Pleasant; Oct. 14: Marshall; Oct. 21: at Nacogdoches; Oct. 28: Whitehouse; Nov. 4: at Pine Tree (District 8-5A Division II Game...All games at 7 p.m.)
NOTE: For more on Texas High and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.