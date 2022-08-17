Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 4 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Timpson Bears.
After making the playoffs just one time from 2005-13, Timpson has now reached the postseason in eight straight seasons. The Bears have won a total of 26 games the past two seasons, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2020.
Poll history: Timpson was unranked in the entire 2019 season and opened 2020 unranked. Once the Bears finally entered the poll, they have now been ranked for 20 straight polls. Timpson has been as high as No. 3, where it finished the past seven weeks of 2021.
That dude: Terry Bussey. The four-star prospect in the Class of 2024, Bussey plays quarterback and defensive back for the Bears. He can play almost anywhere and is rated as the No. 19 athlete in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Bussey has offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA and Stephen F. Austin. Defensively, Bussey has intercepted 19 passes in two seasons, including 12 as a freshman. He also had 82 tackles as a freshman and 73 tackles as a sophomore. Offensively as a sophomore, Bussey was 94 of 141 for 1,708 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he carried the ball 95 times for 1,445 yards and 28 touchdowns.
- Schedule: Aug. 25: at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2: Jefferson.; Sept. 9: at Daingerfield; Sept. 16: Waskom; Sept. 23: Grapeland; Sept. 30: at San Augustine; Oct 14: West Sabine; Oct 21: at Joaquin; Oct. 28: Shelbyville; Nov. 4: Garrison (District Games...All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
NOTE: For more on Timpson and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.