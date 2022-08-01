beaubartonmug.jpg
Buy Now

Beau Barton

Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 12 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Van Vandals.

Van made the playoffs for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons and posted a winning record for the 8th time in 19 seasons. And last season started with a 12-0 record before a loss to state finalist Gilmer in the third round. The offense was depleted by graduation, and the Vandals inherit some new competition in district, but a winning record and playoff berth appear likely based on track record.

Recommended For You