6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record LW
1. Longview (13) 209 7-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 8-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 6-0 3
4. Texas High 168 6-1 4
5. Kilgore 152 6-2 5
6. Chapel Hill 140 5-2 6
7. Pleasant Grove 124 5-2 7
8. Whitehouse 113 6-1 8
9. Sulphur Springs 99 6-1 11
10. Center 83 5-2 12
11. Lufkin 61 5-3 9
12. Lindale 49 4-4 10
13. Van 25 5-3 13
14. Liberty-Eylau 23 5-2 14
T15. Hallsville 21 5-3 NR
T15. Tyler 21 2-5 NR
Others receiving votes: Rusk 8; Caddo Mills 5.
Dropped out: No. 15 Rusk.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Timpson (14) 210 7-0 1
2. Malakoff 193 7-1 3
3. Carlisle 175 7-0 4
4. Mount Vernon 164 7-1 5
5. Winnsboro 157 7-1 2
6. Beckville 141 6-1 6
7. Daingerfield 114 5-2 7
8. West Rusk 102 5-2 8
T9. Corrigan-Camden 95 7-0 10
T9. Joaquin 95 6-1 9
11. Lovelady 68 6-0 12
12. Tatum 43 4-3 13
13. Cayuga 35 7-1 15
14. Grace 28 6-1 14
15. Edgewood 14 7-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Frankston 12; Atlanta 10; DeKalb 8; Diboll 7; Jefferson 5; Grand Saline 4.
Dropped out: No. 11 Atlanta.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.