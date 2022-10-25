6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record LW
1. Longview (13) 209 8-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 9-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 7-0 3
4. Texas High 163 7-1 4
5. Kilgore 154 7-2 5
6. Chapel Hill 140 6-2 6
7. Pleasant Grove 124 6-2 7
8. Whitehouse 117 7-1 8
9. Sulphur Springs 100 7-1 9
10. Lufkin 75 6-3 11
11. Lindale 60 5-4 12
12. Van 45 5-3 13
13. Center 42 5-3 10
14. Hallsville 36 6-3 15
15. Caddo Mills 21 8-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty-Eylau 12; Rusk 11.
Dropped out: No. 14 Liberty-Eylau; No. 15 Tyler.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Timpson (14) 210 8-0 1
2. Malakoff 193 7-1 2
3. Carlisle 177 8-0 3
4. Winnsboro 160 8-1 5
5. Mount Vernon 156 8-1 4
6. Beckville 138 7-1 6
7. Daingerfield 117 6-2 7
8. Corrigan-Camden 106 8-0 9
9. West Rusk 105 6-2 8
10. Lovelady 74 7-0 11
11. Joaquin 72 6-2 9
12. Cayuga 52 8-1 13
13. Tatum 51 5-3 12
14. Grace 33 7-1 14
15. Edgewood 22 7-1 15
Others receiving votes: DeKalb 12; Grand Saline 4; Atlanta 1.
Dropped out: None.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.