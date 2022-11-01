6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record LW
1. Longview (13) 209 9-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 10-0 2
3. Gilmer 181 8-0 3
4. Kilgore 159 7-2 5
T5. Whitehouse 149 8-1 8
T5. Chapel Hill 149 7-2 6
7. Pleasant Grove 127 7-2 7
8. Texas High 113 7-2 4
9. Lufkin 85 6-3 10
10. Lindale 77 6-4 11
T11. Sulphur Springs 51 7-2 9
T11. Center 51 6-3 13
13. Caddo Mills 43 9-0 15
14. Hallsville 39 6-3 14
15. Van 22 5-4 12
Others receiving votes: Rusk 11; Liberty-Eylau 7; Tyler Legacy 7; Marshall 3.
Dropped out: None.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Timpson (14) 210 8-0 1
2. Malakoff 192 8-1 2
3. Carlisle 176 9-0 3
4. Winnsboro 170 9-1 4
5. Mount Vernon 146 8-1 5
6. Beckville 136 8-1 6
7. Corrigan-Camden 119 9-0 8
8. Daingerfield 118 7-2 7
9. West Rusk 98 7-2 9
10. Lovelady 84 8-0 10
11. Joaquin 70 7-2 11
12. Cayuga 62 9-1 12
13. Grace 37 8-1 14
14. Edgewood 29 8-1 15
15. Jefferson 17 7-2 NR
Others receiving votes: Grand Saline 4; Atlanta 3; Tatum 3; Hooks 2; Frankston 2.
Dropped out: No. 13 Tatum.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.