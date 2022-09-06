TYLER — When Daingerfield hosts Timpson on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, two teams ranked in the top three of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 will take the field.
Daingerfield — receiving 10 first-place votes and 204 points — took the No. 1 spot in the poll. Timpson received one first-place vote and 186 points to land at No. 3.
Mount Vernon was in between the Tigers and Bears at No. 2, picking up three first-place votes and 197 points. Waskom (154 points) and West Rusk (141 points) rounded out the top five.
Atlanta, which hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season, moved into the poll at No. 14, while Troup dropped out following a loss to Carlisle.
Longview retained its grasp on the top spot in Class 6A/5A/4A, receiving 13 first-place votes and 209 points. Carthage came in at No. 2, getting the other first-place vote and 196 points.
Gilmer stayed at no. 3 with 183 points. Lufkin (148 points) and Texas High (145) rounded out the top five.
Whitehouse, which matched its 2021 win total with a win last week over Jacksonville, moved into the poll at No. 15, while Tyler dropped out following its 29-27 four-overtime loss to Tyler Legacy.
While No. 3 Timpson at No. 1 Daingerfield highlights this week’s slate, here are some other notable games: No. 1 Longview at No. 10 Tyler Legacy, Sulphur Springs at No. 12 Hallsville, No. 5 Texas High at Benton (Louisiana) and No. 11 Lindale at No. 6 Van.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.