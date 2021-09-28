Beckville senior quarterback/linebacker Ryan Harris earned Class 2A honors in voting for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week awards for Week 5 of the season.
Harris is joined on the list by Rockwall-Heath running back Zach Evans in 6A, Floresville quarterback Braeden Fuller in 5A, Lampasas quarterback Dylan Sanchez in 4A, Cameron Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz in 3A and Brentwood Christian School quarterback Keller Jackson for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes players in each classification for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Harris carried 13 times for 24 yards and a touchdown, completed 6 of 12 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and had eight tackles and an interception on defense for Beckville in a 50-27 win over Carlisle.
“Ryan is a great kid with an incredible work ethic,” Beckville head football coach Cody Ross said. “He comes to work every day ready to go, and never makes excuses or has a bad day. He is the ultimate competitor, and he’ll do whatever it takes to help his team win. The kid is just a winner.”
Evans carried 33 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns — including both TDs in overtime — in Rockwall-Heath’s 79-71, double overtime win against Rockwall.
Fuller completed 7 of 9 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards and another TD in a win over La Vernia.
Sanchez completed 14 of 24 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and had a 69-yard rushing TD in a win over Gatesville.
Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards nad six touchdowns in three quarters of action in a 70-0 win over Caldwell.
Jackson was 13-for-21 through the air for 301 yards and three touchdowns and also added 76 yards and a TD on the ground in a win over Hyde Park.