Jerry Bennett and his wife Tammy Bennett have established themselves as staple of the Jefferson community and they’ve decided to help out five student athletes who just graduated from Jefferson with a $1,000-scholarship for each.
This year’s athletes are Ryan Yeater, Cadee Humphrey, Da’Navia Thomas, Sarah Smith and Parker Grubbs.
Jerry said the recipients are recommended by the head coaches before the Bennetts put their final stamp on it.
“We usually get two — a boy and a girl but with COVID and all that the last couple years, we decided to give five this year,” Jerry said. “They’re just $1,000-scholarships but my wife graduated from Jefferson and I spent 21 years coaching here and the opportunity to give back to these kids and help them go to school is the main thing.”
Jerry is a Hall of Fame head football coach and retired athletic director. He coached the Bulldogs to a state championship victory in 1986. The field which the Bulldogs play their home games on, “Jerry Bennett Field” is named in honor of the former Jefferson head coach. Tammy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1977 and is a local business owner.
In order for a student athlete to be eligible for the scholarship, they must have high participation in activities in school and in the community. They must be self-disciplined with a hard work ethic and determination. They must have achievements in academics and leadership and must have a need for financial assistance with higher education and must be a graduating senior.
“It ends up a lot of times being someone who I coached their dad, or a young lady who I coached their dad,” Jerry added. “We try to keep up with good students who are going to college and help give them a start anyway.”
Jerry said he’s extremely grateful for all these years in Jefferson.
“Giving those scholarships is important to me and my wife,” he said. “You start getting a little older and want to give back. I think God placed me here for these kids.”