Man this time of the year is swamped.
That’s not a complaint. Busy is a good thing, especially when you think back to how it was at this point two years ago.
The world of sports came to a halt. As sports fans, we didn’t know what to do with ourselves. The closest thing we had to live sporting events was watching sports documentaries and classic games to which we already knew the outcome. Don’t get me wrong, I do actually enjoy those things, a lot actually but we all have needs, one of which is current sports. We couldn’t go catch a Rangers or Astros game. We couldn’t watch a minor league game and there were no high school games.
Not having all these things went far beyond our entertainment. As I wrote in a column at the time – the loss of sports went far beyond the life of games. Athletes saw their hopes and dreams come to an end. They weren’t able to achieve their goals and it had nothing to do with failure or anything they did wrong. Winning a state championship wasn’t happening because of a virus that broke out and spread across the globe.
Now though, as I said before, it’s busy, but that’s a good thing because for me and people in positions similar to mine, that’s exactly how we’d prefer it. I get to cover sporting events and that doesn’t just mean covering games. It’s covering athletes chasing their dreams – whether it’s a state championship, a college athletic scholarship or to simply finish strong with teammates they’ve played with since elementary school. I get to interview and watch athletes who learned not to take the game they love for granted because in 2020, it was taken away from them.
Heck, that’s a lesson I learned and have to remind myself of that. I could look at the busyness as a negative and get weighted down about how stressful things are or I could remind myself how good I’ve got it, especially compared to two years ago. I can also remind myself it’s about something bigger than me. These athletes have a story to tell and I’m lucky enough to be one to tell the story and hope I don’t screw it up too badly.
A feature story on a track athlete setting a school or personal record or a baseball and softball team making their school and community proud – those are things I get to write about and not have to miss out on like in 2020.
Besides, it’s much better to be busy than bored.