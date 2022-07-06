Elvis Presley once sang, “Wise men say only fools rush in.”
That is great advice in most cases, but the Big 12 Conference should not heed the King’s words this time.
In the “All Shook Up” world of college athletics the Big 12 needs to be proactive.
While I might sound like the “Get off my lawn” old guy, I do miss the tradition of college athletics (actually my lawn has spots of yellow, so it doesn’t stop me from playing pitch or wiffle ball).
Last year’s announcement of Texas and Oklahoma going to the Southeastern Conference has been celebrated by many. Maybe one day I will embrace it (the only thing I like is that UT and Texas A&M will finally play football again, I hope). I still miss the old SWC.
Now, with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, conference realignment has been turned upside down again. With all the changes, plus the transfer portal and NIL, I wish the NCAA or somebody will take charge and lay down some rules or guidelines.
Anyway, the Big 12 needs to act fast and reel in some of the Pac-12 leftovers if they don’t want to be regulated to the kids’ table.
CBS Sports reported the Big 12 is involved in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership. At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out.
First on the list for the Big 12 are Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. That would bring in the TV markets of Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, plus gain the “Holy War” game between BYU and Utah.
As far as Oregon and Washington, they would be attractive options as well. But the Big Ten may be eyeing those two.
The Pac-12 is not sitting back as they are pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024. But with two of their marquee programs leaving as well as being shut out of the nation’s second largest media market, it doesn’t appear they are negotiating from a position of strength.
It is unfortunate that money rules the world, and college athletics is no different.
What I love about college football is that it is different from the NFL — the passion, school pride, bands, mascots. Our beloved sport may go the way of the old Southwest Conference.
I am also a big fan of college basketball, softball, volleyball, baseball, you name it in college athletics, and I love it.
It appears March Madness, the College World Series doesn’t matter in this money world.
As my buddy Paul Stone tweeted (he is a great follow on twitter, @paulstonesports), “Football is really all that matters in this deal. College basketball carries little weight when the powers-that-be are assessing candidates. CFB 95%/all other mens and womens sports combined 5% (and I may be generous). Not my wish — just the way it is in the wide world of $port$”
With Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big Ten, that brings the oldest Division I conference to 16 members. Will Notre Dame make 17? The league definitely wants the Irish. Then what, Oregon and Washington? That brings the total to 19. Then maybe Stanford for the 20th school.
How about the SEC? They certainly don’t want to take a backseat to the Big Ten because “it just means more.”
When UT and OU join that will bring the total to 16 SEC schools. Who are the four additions? Certainly Clemson and Miami (Florida) would make sense. Maybe Florida State? North Carolina? But the Tar Heels would go no where without Duke. Or maybe not, see A&M and UT, OU and Oklahoma State.
But all these schools (or most) have their media rights tied up with their present leagues. Of course, billable hours will be the winner here if changes are in store.
Stone also tweeted, “Big 10 & SEC are clearly going to be the top 2 leagues in college sports’ new hierarchy. Other Power 5s (ACC/B12/Pac 12) will try to add & retain in their effort to have seat at the 60 or so team table once the dust settles. At least 1 of the 3 will be a shell of its former self.”
I always thought Texas would not join the SEC because of academic differences. Apparently that does not matter when it comes to making money.
UT is a one of 63 members of the Association of American Universities, an organization of American research universities devoted to maintaining a strong system of academic research and education.
When the Longhorns join the SEC, that will bring the AAU total of the conference to five, along with Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, all members of the league are AAU schools with the exception of Nebraska. Interesting that Notre Dame is not an AAU school, but Oregon and Washington are.
Sorry, I digress and tend to ramble.
Anyway.
So Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Houston, get things going and save the Big 12.
We are counting on you.