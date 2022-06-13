TYLER — Addyson Campbell scored with a little more than a minute on the clock to lift the Blue team to a 1-0 win over the Red in girls soccer on Saturday, avoiding a sweep by the Red squads in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of Champion All-Star Games.
Last week the Red won in football, baseball and softball and earlier on Saturday in the boys soccer match, the Red won 2-0 at Tyler Legacy High School Field.
Campbell, from Grace Community School, found the net off an assist from Mineola’s Riley Weekly with 1:22 on the clock in the second half.
“It looked like it was going to be a sweep by the Red,” Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas FCA Chapter Director, said. “More importantly between the two weeks of all-star games 30 athletes dedicated their lives to Christ.”
The Heart of a Champion All-Star games serve as fundraisers for the NETX Chapter of the FCA.
Landmark Title was the sponsor of the soccer matches.
Despite temperatures hovering in the upper 90s, the athletes persevered under the conditions with the help of the trainers from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
Both teams received medals for participating in the games.
Girls
This was the third year of the soccer matches, but the first time the girls got to compete the game. In 2020, the match was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year inclement weather forced the cancellation.
This year not only did the ladies play, but it appeared they were headed to extra time and penalty kicks to decide the outcome.
But the Blue applied pressure with Weekly feeding the ball to Campbell, who found the net.
“It felt like it was frozen in time,” said Campbell, who will attend Texas A&M University to study chemical engineering. “It was as if all the girls were in slow motion. Then I heard the ball hit the back of the net.”
Bullard’s Emily Clark was in goal for the clean sheet. Also, Lindale’s Brylee Bergbower was a goalkeeper.
The Red GK Gillian McKenzie, of Mesquite Horn, made several outstanding saves as well.
Kendra Lockett of Nacogdoches was head coach of the Blue with Megan Coppedge, of Mesquite Horn, her assistant.
Joining Campbell, Weekly, Clark and Bergbower on the Blue team were Evelyn Cornelio, Chapel Hill; Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill; Jaden Jeter, Bullard; Taylor Gutierrez, Jacksonville; Sam Quintanilla, Marshall; Meredith Fisher, Pine Tree; Carolyn Hale, Hallsville; Madelyn Weir, Rockwall; Abigail Ramirez, Pittsburg; Breana Thompson, Mesquite Horn; and Mazie Johnson, Rockwall.
Whitehouse’s Wendy Knight was head coach of the Red and Tiffany Cooksey of Bullard was the assistant.
Joining McKenzie on the Red team were Dahjah Lewis, Sabine; Carley Pawlak, Bullard; Laramie Cox, Kilgore; Lauren Thomas, Whitehouse; Brizella Hernandez, Chapel Hill; Nya Mitchell, Mesquite Horn; Mya Mitchell, Mesquite Horn; Melissa Salazar, Carthage; Kylee Freeman, Whitehouse; Milley Bryan, Bullard; and Lakin Pennington, Hallsville.
Boys
After a scoreless halftime, the Red put up two goals in the second half.
First Red goalkeeper Jose Reyes, of Pittsburg, made a great kick save on a shot by Josh Collins of Brook Hill to keep the game scoreless.
With 29:43 on the clock, the Red broke the scoring drought as Jose Candelas of Mesquite Horn found the right side of the net.
The score moved to 2-0 as Chris Baldoza of Kilgore got enough on the ball to squeak past the Blue goalkeeper at 13:49.
Along with Jose Reyes, Nacogdoches Rene Reyes combined for the clean sheet.
Tom Wait of Kilgore was the head coach of the Red with Tony Bowles of Rockwall the assistant.
Others on the Red team were Sid Cleofe, Bishop Gorman; Daniel Enriquez, Grace; Omar Galaz, Mineola; Diego Farias, Palestine; Dylan Dossey, Grace; Christian Chavez, Mesquite Horn; Yahir Casarez, Marshall; Jose Candelas, Mesquite; Horn; Adan Delgado, Tyler; Anthony Rojas, Pittsburg; Jose Luis Agular, Longview; Alan Chavez, Tatum; Garrett Randell, Rockwall; and Landon Jackson, Bullard.
Others members of the Blue squad were Landon Elliott, Whitehouse; Ryan Ewton, Cumberland Academy; Cole Falco, Lindale; Elias Flores, Pittsburg; Brian Shine, Lindale; Adair Verde, Pittsburg; Hudson Wilson, Grace Community; Denver Rowe, Tyler Legacy; Caleb Lewis, Van; Christian White, Pine Tree; David Maldonado, Jacksonville; Esteban Rodriguez, Tyler Legacy; Ezra Caoili, Lindale; Christian Delgado, Nacogdoches; Ricky Olivares, Tyler; Mario Barrios, Cumberland Academy; and Octavio Jacquez, Pine Tree.