A new era is underway for the Hallsville Bobcats, who have four days of practice under their belt under with Josh Strickland as head football coach.
“I think it’s been pretty good. I think all together, we counted around 135 guys, ninth through 12th, so that’s been pretty good,” Strickland said.
“The kids have been getting it. The main thing we’re focused on is getting those guys out there working hard and just getting them used to the little things that they can expect from me, setting that tone. The kids are enjoying it. We’ve got a lot of our stuff installed already. When we install stuff, we install it pretty fast. The kids are doing a great job as far as doing what they need to do understand, pick it up and working hard in practice to get it done. It’s been really, really good.”
Strickland added he believes his players are buying into what he’s preaching despite the fact he hasn’t been there too long.
“Kids have to earn your trust and you have to earn their trust,” Strickland continued. “I think the majority of them are there as far as bought in and knowing what we’re trying to accomplish. I told those seniors that they’ve had it about as tough as any class I’ve ever been around – three coaches in three years. So let’s not come out here and go through the motions. If you’re still out here as of now, it’s because you love this game and you want to be here. Let’s see what we can do.”
Strickland graduated from Hallsville in 2000 and is glad to be home coaching the Bobcats.
“I’m in this thing for the long haul or I wouldn’t have come back to my hometown,” he said.
The Bobcats will go head-to-head in a three-way scrimmage Friday, Aug. 13 in Palestine against Palestine and Madisonville. The following Thursday, Aug. 19, they will be home in a three-way scrimmage with Terrell and Liberty Eylau.
Hallsville is slated to open up the season at home against Henderson.