Hallsville High School was among other 5A and 6A schools to start football practice Monday morning as they started around 7 a.m.
“It was a good first day,” first-year-Hallsville head coach Tommy Allison said. “It was good to get out there and have an official practice. It felt really good. “We were missing some kids. With freshmen and everybody, I think we were around 135. I would say we probably had over 20-25 kids missing for Labor Day and things. Sever of them contacted me to say they already had vacation plans. We’re expecting, once we get rolling, to be at around 160.”
Allison added he was pleased with the effort of his players.
“That’s the main thing,” the coach said. “Our big focus, especially this week, is teamwork and effort. We saw both of those. We’ve still got a long way to go but the kids are paying attention. They’re getting after it and they’re wanting to do right. Without that, you won’t ever get where you want to go. That was big for us. The kids are loving each other, they’re playing hard and now we’ve just got to work to become better football players.”
The Bobcats are slated to kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 25 when they play host to the Cleburne Yellow Jackets.