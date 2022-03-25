Hallsville pitcher Carson Blakely pitched a complete seven-inning shutout against Harrison County rival Marshall Friday night to help his Bobcats defeat the Mavericks 6-0. The win gave Hallsville a record of 11-4-2 overall and 3-1 in district play. The loss gives the Mavericks an overall record of 8-8 and a district record of 0-3.
Blakely struck out 11 batters and allowed no walks and just four hits. Logan Jones went 1-for-3 at the plate with one run. From the plate, he went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Logan Jones went 1-for-3 with one run. Matt Houston reached on two walks and scored one run. Sawyer Dunagan was 1-for-3 with one walk and two runs. Garrett Smith and Landon Bowden each scored one run. The Bobcats recorded four hits.
Marshall’s Garrett Cotten, Dallan Shaw and Jacob Oden each went 1-for-3 while Carlos Hill went 2-for-2. Caden Noblit, Campbell White and Jordan Owen each saw time on the mound for the Mavs.
The Bobcats are slated to return to action Tuesday evening when they travel to Longview to take on the Pine Tree Pirates. The Mavericks will play host to the Longview Lobos. Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.