HALLSVILLE – Nacogdoches’ boys basketball team set the tone early Friday night when it visited Hallsville and defeated the Bobcats, 52-30.
The Dragons are now 18-8 overall and 3-1 in district play while the Bobcats are 15-10 overall and 3-1 against district opponents.
Taven Jackel and Ryan Pondant each scored eight points to lead the Bobcats in scoring. Benjamin Samples was right behind them with seven points. David Ruff scored four and Tanner Benson finished the night with three points.
Deonte Jackson dropped in 21 points to lead the Dragons in scoring. Next in line was Nana Boasiako who scored 16 points. A.J. Johnson scored eight points while Charles Hervey tossed in five and Jatavious Deckard came away with two points.
The Dragons started off on fire and the Bobcats never led. A two from Boasiako and a three from Cross gave them a 5-0 lead and they didn’t stop there.
Moments later, Jackson came up with an old-fashioned three-point play to give his team a 16-0 lead. The Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard with a three from Samples to make it a 16-3. Benson added a three of his own and the Bobcats finished the first quarter trailing the Dragons 20-8.
Pondant scored the first points of the second quarter before Jackson drained a three and Boasiako added a two. That gave the Dragons a 25-10 lead.
Samples hit a field goal but Nacogdoches continued its pace and took a 29-16 lead heading into the half.
Cross drained a three to start the second half and Johnson followed that up with a three of his own.
Jackel took his turn at making a three when he drained a shot from the corner.
That made the score 35-19.
Ruff added a two to make it 35-21. Moments later, Boasiako drained a short jumper to spread his team’s lead to 45-21.
Jackel drained a three-pointer to cut it to a 20-point game, 48-28 but it was smooth sailing for the Dragons as they pulled out the 52-30 victory.
Hallsville will return to action Friday when it travels to take on Marshall in a Harrison County rivalry matchup. Nacogdoches is slated to take on Whitehouse at home.