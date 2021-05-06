HUNTSVILLE — Landon Bowden struck out 10 and scattered six hits during a complete-game outing on the mound, and Hallsville made the most of two hits and four Huntsville errors to earn a 4-1 win over the Hornets in a 5A Region II bi-district playoff game.
The Bobcats swept the series after earning a 5-0 win on Thursday.
Bowden walked one, and the run against him was unearned on Friday. He threw 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
Huntsville took a 1-0 lead in the second on Friday, but Hallsville used two hits, three errors, two walks and a passed ball to score four times in the fourth. Trenton Smith and Noah Humber had the lone Hallsville hits in the game, with Jumper driving in a run.
In the series opener on Thursday, the Bobcats rolled to a 5-0 win.
Hallsville waited a few innings to score, but started to find its groove in the bottom of the first. Kurt Wyman became the first Bobcat baserunner of the game when he recorded a one-out single to right field and advanced to second base when Matt Houston was hit by a pitch. But, Logan Jones’ flyout ended the opportunity.
The home team was finally ready to strike offensively in the bottom of the third. Brayden Walker launched the charge with a leadoff infield single and stole second base before scoring on Tyler Lee’s RBI single. Lee advanced to second base when Houston was hit by a pitch, moved to third base on Jones’ single, and scored when Noah Jumper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Matt Perkins served as Houston’s pinch runner and scored on Trenton Smith’s sacrifice fly.
Jeb Drewery started his strikeout surge with two in the top of the third inning and added two more in the fifth. His team’s defense recorded the other out in the fifth when Huntsville’s Cody McLerran recorded a one-out bunt single and was caught on his steal attempt at second base. Drewery would finish with six strikeouts after two were added between the sixth and seventh innings.
Hallsville expanded its lead again in the bottom of the fifth. Jones recorded a one-out infield single, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, moved to third when Smith’s single loaded the bases, and scored on the same fielder’s choice that allowed Conner Stewart to reach base.
The following inning produced the final run of the night. Hallsville’s Walker was aggressive with his leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, his steals at second and third base, and ultimately his run off an off-course Huntsville pickoff throw that landed in left field.