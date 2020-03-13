HALLSVILLE – Friday night saw Hallsville’s baseball team play the final game of its annual Reich Builders Classic where the Bobcats defeated the Brownsboro Bears, 9-2. Hallsville now holds an overall record of 12-1.
Hallsville’s Easton Loyd went 2-for-4 with a single, a double two RBI and one run. Brayden Walker reached on two walks, stole one base and scored one run. Dach Daniel was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run. Hagen Mangum reached on a double and a hit-by-pitch. He scored one run and his courtesy runner, Conner Reed scored one run. Conner Steward went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs. Nolan Cox also added one RBI.
Cole Williams of Brownsboro reached on a single, a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Alex Mendez had one RBI. Gage Wehrman had an RBI double and Lane Epperson scored the team’s other run.
Williams singled before being brought home on an RBI double off the bat of Wehrman to give the Bears an early 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first.
Walker reached was walked then stole second base. Then, a couple batters late, Houston was also walked and that led to two runners in scoring position. A fly ball to the outfield resulted in three outs and left the Bobcats trailing 1-0 heading into the second inning.
McCallie reached on a single but was caught stealing second. That was followed by two outs to bring the game to the bottom of the second where Mangum led off with a double. He was brought home on an RBI single from Stewart to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard. That was the only run Hallsville scored in the second as they entered the third tied 1-1.
Loyd reached base with a bunt single and stole second to lead off the third inning. Walker reached on a base on balls and took second to put two runners into scoring position.
They were each brought home on a two-RBI double to put the Bobcats on top. Houston reached on an error and scored Daniel to make it a 4-1 lead. Stewart’s RBI single scored Connor Reed, courtesy runner for Houston.
Cox then scored Mangum on an RBI single to give the Bobcats a 6-1 lead. Stewart scored on an RBI double from Loyd for the final run of the inning, making the score 7-1 entering the top of the fourth inning.
The bottom of the fourth inning saw Houston reach on an error. His courtesy runner, Jayden Torrans, was brought home on an RBI single from Drayton Brown.
Epperson reached on a single in the top of the fifth before eventually being brought home on an RBI single from Mendez. The Bears had the bases loaded but came up empty as the Bobcats led 8-2 after the top of the fifth inning.
The Bobcats scored their nine runs on nine hits. Colby McPherson led off the fifth inning with a standup double. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Cox then found his way home on an RBI from Loyd.
That spread Hallsville’s led to 9-2 heading to the top of the sixth inning where the Bears came up with a hit but were unable to add a run as the game ended with a final score of 9-2.
Brayden Hodges earned the win from the mound as he pitched the first four innings where he allowed one run on three hits and struck out three batters.
The tournament was originally scheduled to conclude today but due to the corona virus, it concluded after Friday’s contests.